Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow deepens economic ties between China, Russia — ministry

BEIJING, March 23. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Russia made it possible to expand and deepen bilateral trade and economic cooperation, Shu Jueting, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce of China, announced on Thursday.

"During the visit, documents were signed on trade and economic cooperation, in particular on soybeans, forestry, trade shows, the supply of frozen products and infrastructure facilities. The parties are gradually expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation," she said at a briefing, commenting on the Chinese leader’s trip to Moscow.

As the official noted, Xi Jinping "discussed in detail with Russian President Vladimir Putin issues related to practical cooperation." She clarified that in this way the parties "gave a new impetus to bilateral relations in a new era and outlined a roadmap for their further development."

Shu Jueting added that during the talks, the heads of the two states paid attention to the optimization and diversification of Russian-Chinese trade, as well as the investment sector. In addition, they agreed to work together to ensure the security and stability of production chains.

"The Ministry of Commerce will continue to interact with the Russian side, to ensure that the important agreements reached between the leaders of the two countries are fully implemented in practice," she concluded.

Xi Jinping was on a state visit to Russia on March 20-22, during which he had negotiations with Putin. On Monday, the Chinese leader held one-on-one talks with the Russian president. The talks lasted 4.5 hours. On Tuesday he spent about six hours at talks in the Kremlin in various formats. The parties signed two statements outlining what was accomplished during the visit and called it successful.