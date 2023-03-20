Russia ready to share technologies with African countries — Putin

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russia will continue helping African nations produce electricity and will share its technologies with them, President Vladimir Putin said at the international parliamentary conference ‘Russia-Africa in a Multipolar World’ on Monday.

"We will continue helping African countries in the production of electricity, where the continent is only meeting a quarter of its needs," he said, adding that major Russian investment projects are already being implemented in Africa with the participation of Rosneft, Gazpromneft, RusHydro, Alrosa and Lukoil.

"Today, we offer new environmentally friendly technologies, mainly in nuclear energy," Putin stressed. Rosatom is already constructing an NPP in Egypt, he said, adding that the company also plans to extend its presence in the development of national energy systems on the African continent. "Significant, in some countries by 100%, financing is provided by Russia, those being major projects totaling $15, $20, $25 bln," the president noted.