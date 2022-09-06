Russia and Myanmar sign roadmap on nuclear cooperation at EEF — Rosatom

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russia and Myanmar signed a roadmap for cooperation on peaceful use of nuclear energy for 2022-2023, the press service of Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom reported on Tuesday.

The parties to the agreement are Rosatom and the Ministry of Science and Technology together with the Ministry of Electric Power of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.

The signing ceremony took place at the Eastern Economic Forum.

According to Rosatom press service, the document was signed by Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev, Union Minister of Science and Technology of Myanmar Myo Thein Kyaw and Union Minister of Electric Power of Myanmar Thaung Han in the presence of the Chairman of the State Administrative Council, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

"The Roadmap fixes the defined steps for further Russian-Myanmar cooperation in nuclear sphere. In particular the document provides for the expanding of bilateral legal framework, possibility of implementing a small modular reactors project in Myanmar, as well as personnel training and work related to the improvement of public acceptance of nuclear energy in Myanmar," the press service says.

Organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the Seventh Eastern Economic Forum will be running from September 5 to September 8 in Vladivostok. TASS is the event’s general information partner and its official photohost agency. This year, the theme of the forum is: "On the Path to a Multipolar World.".