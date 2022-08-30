Russian-Chinese freight traffic via Tury Rog-Mishan checkpoint up 51% year-to-date

BEIJING, August 30. /TASS/. Russia and China boosted freight traffic via the Tury Rog-Mishan motor checkpoint by 51% in the first seven months of this year, Russia’s Consulate-General in Harbin (the administrative center of the Heilongjiang Province) said in a statement on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"Freight traffic on the Russian-Chinese border through the Tury Rog-Mishan checkpoint soared by 51%," the statement said.

Some 3,266 transport vehicles crossed the checkpoint during the first seven months of 2022, the Consulate-General said citing the local commerce office. "A total of 36,500 tonnes of various cargoes have been delivered through it since the beginning of the year," the statement detailed.

Despite the unstable epidemiological situation in the border-zone, this checkpoint operates uninterruptedly, according to the statement. The border checkpoint’s traffic capacity makes it possible to double freight turnover with Russia, China believes.

The Russian section of the Tury Rog-Mishan checkpoint is located in the Primorsky Region, while the Chinese section is situated in the Heilongjiang Province. Last year, its freight turnover reached around 52,700 tonnes, the diplomatic mission said.