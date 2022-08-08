Average price of new car in Russia up 23% in H1 2022 — statistics

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The weighted average price of a new car in Russia gained 23% in annual terms and amounted to 2.32 mln rubles ($37,800) in the first half of 2022, Autostat analytical agency reported.

The average price of a domestic car gained 31% and reached 1 mln rubles ($16,300). The price of a foreign brand car moved upward by 20% to 2.69 mln rubles ($43,900).

Weighted average prices were calculated on the basis of mean values of recommended prices and sales by each model with modifications included.