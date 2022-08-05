Russia, Turkey agreed on partial payment for gas supplies in rubles — Russia’s Deputy PM

SOCHI, August 5. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and Turkey Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed gas deliveries to Turkey and agreed upon its partial payment in rubles, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters after talks between two leaders.

"There was an important component; deliveries of gas to the Republic of Turkey were discussed, which is supplied in a fairly huge volume - 26 bln cubic meters per year. The Presidents agreed during talks that we will start partial gas deliveries and payment in rubles," Novak said.

Russia and Turkey are talking about a gradual transition to payments in national currencies, the Deputy Prime Minister said. "Supplies will be partly paid in Russian rubles then at the first stage. This is indeed the new stage, new opportunities, including for development of our monetary and financial relations," Novak added.

Energy is the key sphere of Russian-Turkish relations discussed in high detail by leaders during talks, the official noted. In particular, construction of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant was the case in point, Novak said. The leaders agreed upon the year of 2023 as the time to launch this project, he added.