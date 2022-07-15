Number of issued Mir payment cards surpasses 134 mln

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The number of cards issued by the Mir payment system exceeded 134 mln, including more than 20 mln Mir cards issued in the first half of 2022, Chief Executive Officer of NSPK (operator of the Mir Payment System) Vladimir Komlev said in an interview with Moscow-24 TV channel.

"The number of cards is really growing, with more than 134 mln Mir cards have already been issued. We have passed the 100-mln milestone last year, in 2021. I must say that we entered 2022 with a figure of 113 mln of issued cards, which means that in just six months, we have issued over 20 mln Mir additionally,"Komlev said.

At the same time, the departure of the international payment systems Visa and Mastercard from Russia puts even more responsibility on the Mir payment system. "The fact that the competitive field has altered dramatically, it appears to me, places an even greater responsibility on us to create fresh, better and more exciting products. So, in a way, we do not rest and do not rely on the fact that we are no longer alone and that everything is now available to us. No. This is clearly not our approach,"Komlev emphasized.

Meanwhile, according to information posted on the official website of the Mir payment system, South Korea has joined the list of countries that accept Mir payment cards. Thus, South Korea is now in the list of countries where Mir debit and credit cards can be used for cash withdrawals in ATMs and to pay for goods and services.

Mir payment cards can be currently used in 11 countries: Turkey, Vietnam, South Korea, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, South Ossetia, and Abkhazia.