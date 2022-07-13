Moscow and Abu Dhabi in talks on use of Mir payment cards in UAE — embassy

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Working groups of the UAE and Russia are in talks to create an agreement that would make it possible to use Russia’s Mir payment cards in UAE, Ahmed Al Ketbi, Head of the Economic Department at the UAE Embassy in Moscow, told TASS.

According to him, meetings between Moscow and Abu Dhabi are held on a regular basis with the participation of representatives of the Central Banks and the banking sector of both countries.

"We hope that the use of Mir cards will be possible after the creation of a cooperation agreement. We hope that the working group will come to a positive conclusion," the diplomat said.

The representative of the UAE Embassy also expressed hope for further cooperation between the states in the financial sector.

Currently, Mir cards are accepted in ten foreign countries: Turkey, Vietnam, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, South Ossetia and Abkhazia.