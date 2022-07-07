Improving transport accessibility of Kaliningrad Region is important — Putin

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Improving the ease of travel to the Kaliningrad Region, particularly in terms of bus and tourist transportation, is an important task, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Certainly, transport accessibility is critical for the Kaliningrad Region. Development of the bus traffic in particular is definitely very important in the Kaliningrad Region, keeping in mind attractiveness of the tourist cluster of the Kaliningrad Region," the head of state said.

Plans are in place to develop the transport infrastructure of the Kaliningrad Region, Putin noted. "We will definitely work in this sphere," he said.

"The transport operations sphere is critical. Economic growth rates in the region and across the country at large depend to a significant extent from development of the transport infrastructure," the Russian leader added.