Russia ready to meet fertilizer demand of friendly states — Putin

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia is ready to fully meet the fertilizer demand of agricultural producers from friendly countries, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday after talks with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo.

"We talked on issues of interest for the time being for the whole world, all countries. I mean supplies of foodstuffs, other agricultural goods, including mineral fertilizers, to global markets," the Russian leader said.

"We are ready to fully satisfy the demand of agricultural producers from Indonesia and other friendly states for nitrogen, phosphate, potash fertilizers and raw materials for their production," Putin said.

"We certainly intend to continue performing in good faith our contractual commitments on supplies of foodstuffs, fertilizers, along with energy resources and other critical goods," the President said. This is exactly why it is critical to restore chains of supplies disrupted by sanctions, Putin added.