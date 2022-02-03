OMV expects tensions in European gas market to continue until end of winter

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Austrian oil and gas company OMV expects the European gas market to remain tense until the end of winter due to low reserves and limited gas supplies to the region, OMV CEO Alfred Stern said during press conference.

"With low gas reserves in storage and limited supplies, we expect the situation to remain tense," he said.

Austrian gas storage facilities are currently only 21% full, while OMV storage facilities are 29% full, Member of the OMV Management Board for Marketing and Trading Elena Skvortsova said. However, the company is confident that this volume is sufficient for the heating season.

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, the level of gas reserves in Austrian underground storage facilities at the beginning of February is the lowest in Europe - 22%. The total filling of European storage facilities with gas is 37.45%.