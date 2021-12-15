Report points to billions of cyberattacks against Russia, with about half coming from US

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Cyberattacks targeting Russia’s crucial facilities are estimated to be in the billions, with 45% of them coming from the United States, the Federation Council’s (the upper house of parliament) Ad Hoc Commission on Protecting State Sovereignty and Preventing Interference in the Domestic Affairs of the Russian Federation said in its annual report, available to TASS.

"Cyberattacks against Russia, targeting the most vital facilities of the state, continue in a sustained and intensive manner, their annual number is estimated in the billions and the majority of them (over 45%) come from US territory," the report reads.

According to the commission, information and telecommunication technologies are becoming probably the main tool of external pressure, while developments in other countries show that the vulnerability of information systems "creates serious risks for a nation’s sovereignty, economy, research, technical and public development."

In this regard, Russian senators pointed to the use of the Stuxnet computer virus for undermining Iran’s nuclear program. In addition, the report says that cyberattacks on the Russian Central Election Commission’s digital resources had been successfully thwarted prior to and during Unified Election Day in September 2021.