First Sakhalin-2 carbon-neutral LNG cargo delivered to Japan

TOKYO, October 13. /TASS/. The Russian LNG carrier Grand Aniva has arrived at the Chita Terminal in Japan’s Aichi Prefecture with the first Sakhalin Energy’s carbon neutral/offset LNG cargo, Sakhalin Energy company reported on Wednesday.

Japan’s company Toho Gas Company Limited purchased the first batch of carbon-neutral LNG. "Successful cooperation with the Asia-Pacific customers and Sakhalin Energy’s work on decarbonizing the entire LNG chain from production to final usage of end-users, allows to bring Sakhalin gas supplies to Japan to the next stage," the Russian company said in a statement posted on its website.

Sakhalin-2 has been running since 2009 and is Russia’s first liquefied natural gas plant. The first two processing lines allow for the production of about 11.6 mln tonnes of LNG per year. The operator of the project is Sakhalin Energy, with Gazprom owning a 50% plus one share stake, Shell having a 27.5% minus one share, and Mitsui & Co. Ltd holding a 12.5-percent stake. Additionally, Mitsubishi Corporation holds a stake of 10% here as well.