China’s president urges to deepen cooperation between Belt and Road Initiative and EAEU

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. / TASS /. China wants to strengthen cooperation between the Belt and Road Initiative promoted by Beijing and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Chinese President Xi Jinping stated on Friday in a video message to the participants of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF)’s plenary session.

"We need to redouble our efforts to advance mutually-beneficial cooperation," including "<…> collaboration between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union," the Chinese leader noted.

Xi Jinping also emphasized the need "to support the innovative development of the digital economy, jointly tackle global climate change, and promote social and economic development in the region."

The sixth Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Vladivostok on September 2-4 in a hybrid (combined online and in-person) format, the main topic of the business program is "New Opportunities for the Far East in a Changing World." Other programs that are part of the forum include Youth EEF, EEF Junior and Far East Street. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general media partner and the official host photo agency of the event.