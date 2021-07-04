First store of Russian goods opened in major port city of Morocco

NOVOSIBIRSK, July 4. /TASS/. The first store of Russian food items has opened in the large Moroccan port city of Tangier. Local residents will be able to buy cereals, including buckwheat and oatmeal, as well as confectionery, trade representative of Russia in Morocco Artem Tsinamdzgvrishvili told TASS.

Earlier it was reported that Russia’s trade mission was working on creating a network of stores of Russian food items in the four largest cities of the kingdom. Stores need to become a good sales channel as well as a means of advertising.

"One store is open, Moroccans can already come and buy something. There is a team that is developing the store. They buy products from Russian exporters. These are cereals - oatmeal, buckwheat, millet, sweets, confectionery. Despite the fact that confectionery products are slightly more expensive than local or European ones, they are still bought by those who are interested in the Russian product," the trade representative said.

According to him, potential buyers are people who are associated with Russia, for example, graduates of educational institutions in Russia. Also in Morocco there are many mixed families, the total number of the Russian diaspora is several thousand people. He added that the idea of creating a whole chain of such stores remains relevant, but this requires more time and money. The relevant documentation is currently being developed.

"This is a matter of reputation, it is good both from the point of view of promoting Russian products and creating the image of Russia as a partner," Tsinamdzgvrishvili said.