Gazprom to stop Power of Siberia pipeline for maintenance on April 1-7

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Gazprom will suspend gas transportation over the Power of Siberia pipeline because of the scheduled maintenance from April 1 to 7, the Russian gas holding says on Tuesday.

"Implementation dates were agreed between Gazprom and China’s CNPC. Preventive maintenance of gas pipeline equipment and systems is performed twice per year, in spring and in fall, by agreement between the parties," the company says.

The Power of Siberia is the largest Russian gas transportation system in the East of the country, used to deliver gas to Russian consumers in the Far East and to China. Export capacity of the gas pipeline is 38 bln cubic meters of gas per year.