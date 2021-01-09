Russian government sets subsistence level at $157.57 for 2021

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree setting the size of the subsistence level for 2021 at 11,653 rubles ($157.57), the government press service said on Saturday.

"Thus, the subsistence level per capita will be 11,653 rubles, for the working-age population - 12,702 rubles, for children - 11,303 rubles, for pensioners - 10,022 rubles," the statement said.

In addition, the subsistence level in 2021 is set for a year, not a quarter.

On January 1, a law on a new methodology for calculating the minimum wage and the subsistence level came into force in Russia, which means they are not determined based on the consumer basket, but on the median income.