Russia to fully support projects of its companies in Mexico, says foreign minister

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russia intends to fully support investment and infrastructure projects of its companies in Mexico, as well as Mexican investments in the Russian economy, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov wrote in an article on the occasion of the 130th anniversary of establishment of the Russian-Mexican diplomatic relationship.

"Our economies are not competing, but complementing each other. Large, albeit so far targeted investment and infrastructure projects are being developed," he said, adding that "those are ambitious, interesting initiatives," which Moscow intends "to support in every possible way."

The trade and investment potential of the two countries is impressive, Lavrov noted. Particularly, there are major prospects in the energy, car manufacturing, aviation, shipbuilding, chemical, pharmaceutical, railway transport, agriculture, high-tech and innovative fields, he said. "We are moving ahead. We are trying not to lose momentum even amid the pandemic," Russia’s top diplomat added.