Rosatom, Syria to develop radiation technologies in medicine and agriculture

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Director General of Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation Alexey Likhachev and Director General of Atomic Energy Commission of Syria Ibrahim Othman on the sidelines of the 64th IAEA General Conference signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of non-energy application of nuclear technologies for peaceful purposes, Rosatom said in a statement.

The memorandum includes organizing interaction in such areas as the use of radiation technologies in medicine, agriculture, and industry, ensuring nuclear and radiation safety, advancing training of administrative, scientific and technical personnel and more, the report said.

Earlier on Monday, Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov announced signing of the document on Twitter.