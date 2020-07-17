Regions of Russia and Japan continue dialogue despite pandemic

TOKYO, July 17. /TASS/. The dialogue between the regions of Russia and Japan continues, despite the difficult situation with the coronavirus, Pyotr Pavlenko, trade representative of Russia in Japan, said in an interview with TASS.

"At the moment, the events of the Year of Interregional and Sister City Exchanges have been postponed indefinitely for objective reasons. But the dialogue with Russian regions continues in the current difficult conditions," he said.

According to the official, the trade mission, together with the regions of the Russian Federation, successfully holds online conferences and B2B matches. In particular, on May 21, an online conference was held with business circles of Russia’s Altai Territory and on May 28, a full-fledged online presentation of Moscow enterprises for the Japanese business community was held, he said. It was organized by the Moscow Export Center and the Russian Trade Mission in Japan with the assistance of the Japan Association for Trade with Russia and the newly independent states (ROTOBO), as well as the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO). On June 4, an online business event was held with the Yaroslavl region, and on July 3 - with the Rostov region, the official said.

"Thus, the trade mission continues to maintain close contacts with the regions that are already working or are establishing ties with Japan," Pavlenko said.

At the same time, he stressed the importance of live events and communication between the representatives of the two countries.

"That is why we still hope that the events within the framework of the Year of Interregional Exchanges will take place as planned, albeit with some changes in the schedule, and the online events will become a worthy preparatory stage and addition to the program," he added.