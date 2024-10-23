Positions of Belarusian, Russian defense ministries coincide on all issues — official

MINSK, October 23. /TASS/. The positions of the defense ministries of Belarus and Russia coincide on all the issues under discussion, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said.

"I would like to emphasize the full mutual understanding, coincidence of positions and unity of opinions on all issues under discussion," the press service quoted the top defense official as saying at a Russia-Belarus Defense Ministry Board session in Minsk.

According to him, as a result, "the prospects for the development of Russia-Belarus military cooperation were clearly defined." "There is no doubt that the successful implementation of all planned activities will continue to successfully strengthen the defense capabilities of the Union State," Khrenin said.