Over 40 African countries engaged in military and technical cooperation with Russia — CEO

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. More than 40 African countries are now engaged in military and technical cooperation with Russia, the CEO of the country’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheyev, said.

"Today, Africa is one of the main directions [for Russia] in terms of developing military and technical cooperation. More than 40 countries are now cooperating with us. We have a significant number of signed and implemented contracts. In general, of course, it is equipment, air defense, jets, helicopters, small arms, electronic warfare," he said during a Rossiya-1 TV broadcast.

The CEO also pointed to the growing trend of creating joint ventures to produce the best models of Russian equipment.