MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. There is nothing to talk about with Ukraine’s Nazi regime, which is killing civilians and posing threats to nuclear security, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"After August 6, the world could see the Ukrainian Banderites’ response to this good will gesture - the bandit attack on the Kursk Region, their atrocities against the civilian population, deliberate killings of medics, rescuers, and volunteers, attacks on civilian cars, missile attacks on dwelling houses, plundering and even actions creating threats to nuclear security. Naturally, as [Russian President] Vladimir Putin has said, there is nothing to talks about with people who are doing this," she stressed.

The West, according to Zakharova, must push Kiev to stop committing terror attacks on critical infrastructure in Russia. "Those who really want to ensure the security of critical infrastructure and avoid catastrophic consequences of the Kiev Nazi regime’s barbaric actions must first of all push this regime to drop terrorist methods of warfare, and Western countries - to stop encouraging such tactics and supplying lethal weapons to it (the Kiev regime - TASS)," she pointed put.

She noted that after Kiev had withdrawn from the talks with Russia in April 2022 and banned itself from any such talks five months later, "the only contacts between the Russian side and the Kiev regime have been maintained via mediators and only on humanitarian issues, first of all, prisoner exchanges."

At the same time, she recalled that Kiev has had numerous opportunities to settle the crisis through talks. "The latest one was this June when Russian President Vladimir Putin put forth a rather generous for the Ukrainian side peace initiative, which opened a real perspective for a ceasefire and a political and diplomatic settlement. This proposal included the recognition of the territorial realities, Ukraine’s refusal from NATO membership, the lifting of illegal sanctions and non-discrimination of Russian-speaking citizens," Zakharova said.