Prague to host NATO Military Committee meeting on September 13-15

BRUSSELS, August 14. /TASS/. A scheduled meeting of the chiefs of general staff of the alliance countries within the NATO Military Committee will be held on September 13-15 in Prague, the alliance's press service reported.

"NATO’s highest Military Authority, the Military Committee, will meet from 13 to 15 September 2024, in Prague, Czech Republic. During the in-person meeting, the Chiefs of Defense will discuss military strategic developments within the Alliance," the document reads.

It emphasizes that at the first session, NATO's Chiefs of General Staff will review the implementation of decisions taken by member heads of state and government at the Washington Summit in July 2024. "As the Alliance celebrates its 75th anniversary, NATO leaders are taking major steps to further strengthen deterrence and defense, bolster long-term support to Ukraine and deepen global partnerships," the press service added.

In addition, the chiefs of staff will discuss the launch of the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training, and Education Center (JATEC), the document states.

The chiefs of staff of the NATO Military Committee meet twice a year in various countries of the alliance.