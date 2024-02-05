Prometheus firmware tests for robotic use in armored vehicles underway

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The Prometheus firmware suite enabling conversion of any armored vehicle or a tank into a remotely controlled robotic vehicle is undergoing tests, High Precision Weapons holding told TASS at the World Defense Show 2024.

"Development of the Prometheus firmware suite has been completed in full scope and the suite undergoes the complete cycle of tests at present," the company said.

Earlier reports said this firmware suite can convert any wheeled or tracked armored vehicle, an armored personnel carrier or a tank into a robotic machine.