Military institute increases tests of new arms

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The number of arms and hardware tested by the 12th Central Research Institute of the Defense Ministry has increased several times due to the modernization of the experimental base, the Defense Ministry said commenting the inspection of the institute by Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

"Due to the improvement of the experimental base of the 12th Research Institute of the Defense Ministry, the number of tested arms and hardware units has increased several times," it said.

The institute reported to Shoigu about its experiments, it added.

The 12th institute studies the destructive factors of a nuclear blast and its impact on arms, hardware and troops and designs protection recommendations against nuclear weapons. It also provides scientific and methodological supervision of special weapons tests and scientific provision for the Russian defense against a nuclear attack.