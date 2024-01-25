NATO sows discord wherever it goes, Chinese Defense Ministry says

BEIJING, January 25. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance brings chaos to every place it expands to, Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesman Wu Qian said at a briefing.

"Being a regional military organization, NATO has been widely triggering and participating in wars since its establishment," Wu Qian said. "NATO is a walking war machine sowing discord wherever it appears," he remarked.

Wu Qian also added that China is deeply concerned by the news of the alliance's large-scale military exercises.

NATO Supreme Allied Commander in Europe Christopher Cavoli previously announced the beginning of the largest NATO exercise in recent decades, Steadfast Defender 2024, in late January. It will involve approximately 90,000 military personnel of the allied countries and Sweden.

On January 16, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg claimed the alliance does not view China as its adversary. He added that NATO had grown concerned "due to China's substantial investments in military capabilities and its activities in the South China Sea."