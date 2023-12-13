Russian upgraded Ka-52M helicopters hit Ukraine’s army command center in Donetsk area

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Russian modernized Ka-52M helicopters struck a Ukrainian army control center, armored vehicles and manpower in the Donetsk area, the Russian defense ministry said.

"Crews of Ka-52M helicopters of the assault group delivered a strike with free-flight aircraft rockets on the enemy strongholds and manpower in the zone of the special military operation in the Donetsk area," it said.

According to the ministry, Russian combat aircraft hit a Ukrainian army’s control center and armored vehicles.

The ministry said that in the course of the special military operation Russian warplanes are tasked to escort convoys, destroy enemy vehicles, deliver airborne troops and defense cargoes, provide air support to land troops.

The Ka-52M is an upgraded version of the Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter. As the gunship’s designers say, the Ka-52M missile armament has been standardized with the weapons suite of the Mi-28NM helicopter, another state-of-the-art Russian attack gunship, which has helped increase its striking range considerably. The Ka-52M is also furnished with a new phased array radar station and longer-range missiles.

The KA-52M design features the best technical solutions: a longer-range gyro-stabilized optoelectronic target acquisition and identification system, a new digital drive to increase the gun’s aiming accuracy, new chassis wheels with disc breaking gear and enhanced wear resistance aircraft tires.