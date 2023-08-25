US coalition's fighter jets fly too close to Russian plane in Syria — top brass

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s F-35 fighter jets dangerously approached a Russian fighter jet in Syria, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Friday.

"At 9:32 a.m. on August 25, a pair of the coalition’s F-35 fighter jets dangerously approached a Russian Su-35 plane making a planned flight along Syria’s southern border at an altitude of about 6,500 meters in the al-Tanf area," he said, adding that the Russian pilot demonstrated high professionalism and took timely measures to prevent a collision.

According to Kulit, the coalition’s planes and drones created dangerous situations in the air over Syria’s in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, 17 times. He also said that the coalition’s drones violated deconfliction protocols 11 times during the day.