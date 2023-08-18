Russian company develops method to recognize camouflaged targets in wooded areas

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Android Technics research and production association has developed a method that enables robotic systems to recognize camouflaged troops and enemy equipment in wooded areas, according to documents presented at the Army-2023 military forum and exposition.

"An advanced device built on deep convolutional neural networks is capable of successfully performing these missions in quite difficult conditions, recognizing camouflaged targets against a backdrop of a forest as the robotic system is moving," the documents say.

The company also developed a neural network technology, which in the future will make it possible for the algorithms that autonomously control movement to determine distances to various obstacles. According to the documents, such systems used to be unable to detect small bushes and tall grass but now, such obstacles are no longer considered impassable.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is being held at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises and 85 foreign companies and businesses from seven countries are participating in the forum’s expositions and business program. The forum has been organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS is the forum’s strategic media partner.