New IAEA experts at Zaporozhye nuke plant from Ireland, Finland, South Korea, Pakistan

MELITOPOL, August 4. /TASS/. Experts from Ireland, Finland, South Korea and Pakistan arrived at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) on Thursday as part of the latest rotation of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) on-site mission, Renat Karchaa, advisor to the CEO of Russian state nuclear power corporation Rosenergoatom, told TASS.

"There are currently four people (IAEA mission members - TASS) at the facility. They are experts from Ireland, Finland, [South] Korea and Pakistan," he said.

The previous IAEA mission, which worked at the ZNPP between June 15 and August 3, included French, Moroccan, Austrian and South Korean nationals.

The six-reactor, six-gigawatt Zaporozhye NPP, located in the city of Energodar, is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Russian forces took control of the facility in late February 2022. Since then, the Ukrainian army has periodically shelled both residential areas in Energodar and the power plant proper using drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).