Zaporozhye nuke plant switches to emergency power supply

MELITOPOL, May 22. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) has lost its external power supply and switched to generators, the plant’s press service said on Monday.

"As a result of the Dneprovskaya 750-kW high-voltage line shutting down, the Zaporozhye NPP has lost its external power supply. Its own energy needs are being supplied by diesel generators. The causes of the line shutting down are being clarified," a statement on the plant’s Telegram channel said.

It is specified that the radiation background on the nuclear plant’s premises, in the sanitary safety zone and the observation zone is normal.

Located in Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear facility, with roughly 6GW of capacity, is the largest of its kind in Europe. Russia took control of the plant on February 28, 2022, in the first days of its special military operation in Ukraine.