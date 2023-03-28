Certain progress made on Zaporozhye NPP protection zone, IAEA Director General says

NEW YORK, March 28. /TASS/. The negotiations on establishment of a protection zone around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant went with a certain degree of progress in the recent months, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said in an interview for AP.

"It is a zone of extreme volatility. So the negotiations are, of course, affected by the ongoing military operations. I would not characterize the process for the last few months as one that has not led to any progress," Grossi said.

He disclosed that he discussed the situation with Moscow and Kiev on the highest level, adding that he continues to discuss "different scenarios that could lead" to the establishment of a protection zone around the nuclear power plant.

"This proposal is about preventing a nuclear accident. It is not to create any situation which may have a military advantage or disadvantage or a legitimization of the situation," the official said.

Grossi noted that hostilities intensify around the ZNPP, adding that IAEA experts "report daily about the attacks, the sound of heavy weaponry."

Earlier, Grossi announced that he met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Zaporozhye, discussing protection of the ZNPP and its staff.