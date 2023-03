MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Ukraine uses nearly 5,000 shells per day, while the United States produces only 14,000-15,000 shells every month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"NATO’s leading countries, namely the US, according to the sources we have, produce some 14,000-15,000 shells of such caliber every month," Putin said.

"Ukraine’s Armed Forces, according to our military data, use up to 5,000 shells per day during the combat actions," he said.