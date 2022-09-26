Omsktransmash delivers batch of flamethrowers to Russian military ahead of time

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The Omsk plant of transport machine-building Omsktransmash (an affiliate of the Uralvagonzavod concern of Rostec corporation) has delivered to the Russian Defense Ministry a batch of heavy flamethrowers TOS-1A under the state order ahead of time.

"The Omsk Transport Machine-Building Plant continues to supply military equipment to the Russian army. Under the state defense order, the enterprise shipped a batch of TOS-1A heavy flamethrower systems to the Ministry of Defense ahead of schedule," the news release says.

The TOS-1A Solntsepyok is a flamethrower system on a tank chassis. Uses unguided 220-millimeter rockets with a thermobaric warhead to destroy enemy manpower, military equipment and fortifications with a volumetric explosion. Uralvagonzavod says that in Russia these vehicles are in service with radiation, chemical and biological protection units.