KEMEROVO, September 12. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev on Monday said the US network of biolaboratories around Russia poses a danger to the country’s population.

"The network of biolaboratories created by the US around our country also poses a threat to the safety of the population. There were more than 30 of them in Ukraine alone. During the special military operation, many facts were revealed confirming that such laboratories developed components of biological weapons and their means of delivery," he divulged.

Previously, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said that during the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian forces unearthed evidence pointing to an emergency cleanup by the Kiev regime of traces of a military biological program, carried out in Ukraine and bankrolled by the US Defense Department. According to Konashenkov, staff from these Pentagon-run Ukraine-based labs revealed the emergency disposal of particularly dangerous pathogens on February 24, namely, the plague, anthrax, tularemia, cholera and other deadly diseases.