Russia unveils deck-based vertical take-off drone at Army 2022 forum

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. The Russian Navy’s Main Command unveiled the latest deck-based vertical take-off fixed-and rotary-wing drone at the Army 2022 international military-technical forum, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene on Monday.

The scale model of the cutting-edge drone on display at the forum is an unmanned aerial platform with a fixed wing for flights in the airplane mode and four rotors for a vertical take-off and landing. As the information booklet shows, the drone exists in its three baseline 30 kg, 50 kg and 100 kg versions. Each of them has its own maximum take-off weight, payload, range and flight duration characteristics.

The cutting-edge drone is designed to conduct air reconnaissance and deliver cargo, carry out aerial photo survey, aerial optical and thermal imaging reconnaissance, determine target coordinates and retransmit communications. The 50 kg and 100 kg modifications are also capable of delivering cargoes with a weight of 10 kg to 25 kg and employ air-launched weapons.

The drone can be based on land airfields and on ship decks. The drone has a wingspan of 3 meters in its light, 3.8 meters in its medium and 6 meters in its heavy modifications. The unmanned aerial vehicle has a service ceiling of 3,000 meters and a flight range of 650 km to 1,500 km, depending on its version.

The drone can accelerate to 130-140 km/h and carry a payload of 4 kg, 13 kg and 25 kg in its light, medium and heavy modifications, correspondingly. With its maximum take-off weight, the drone boasts flight endurance of eight hours in its light, ten hours in its medium and 15 hours in its heavy modifications.

The Army 2022 international military-technical forum is running on August 15-21. The forum will include 289 events that will be held on the premises of the Patriot Park near Moscow, at the Alabino practice range and the Kubinka airfield, and also in all of Russia’s Military Districts and in the Northern Fleet, in more than 30 Russian regions. Military delegations of 72 countries will take part in the forum.