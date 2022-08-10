Defense chiefs from 35 countries confirm participation in Moscow Security Conference

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Defense chiefs from 35 countries have confirmed their participation in the Tenth Moscow Conference on International Security, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin said at a briefing for foreign military attaches on Wednesday.

According to him, defense ministers and other high-ranking delegates will be able to attend the event in-person, participate via video link or submit pre-recorded video addresses.

"As of today, the defense ministers of 35 countries confirmed their participation in the conference, 25 of them will attend in-person and another ten will participate via video link," Fomin noted.

According to him, eight chiefs of army staff and deputy defense minister, as well as six international organizations, have also confirmed their participation.

Fomin also said that this year, the conference would for the first time be held simultaneously with the Army International Military-Technical Forum and the International Army Games. "This will make it possible for the delegations to attend three major international events at once," the Russian deputy defense minister explained.

The Tenth Moscow Conference on International Security will take place at Patriot Park outside the Russian capital on August 16. The forum, established in 2012, has by now become one of the most reputable international discussion platforms, surpassing similar events held in other countries in terms of its scale and the number of participants. While 200 to 300 delegates took part in the first several conferences, their number exceeded 1,000 in 2019. Over the years, participants focused on the most pressing issues, including the security situation in the Middle East and North Africa, the phenomenon of color revolutions, ways to combat international terrorism, the Syria issue and the fight against the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia).