Russia’s military base in Tajikistan fully equipped to respond to any threats, says envoy

DUSHANBE, January 28. /TASS/. Russia’s military base in Tajikistan is fully equipped and is ready to respond to potential threats and challenges emanating from Afghanistan, Russia’s Ambassador to the Central Asian country Igor Lyakin-Frolov told TASS on Friday.

"We view positively the issue of increasing the number of joint military drills as part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and on a bilateral basis," the ambassador said.

"The 201st Russian military base undoubtedly plays a big role in protecting the organization’s southern frontiers and is a reliable guarantor of security and stability not only in Tajikistan but also in the entire Central Asian space. Over the past few years, the base has been fully equipped and furnished with advanced armaments," he stressed.

"The combat readiness of the Russian base, which can give a worthy response to threats and challenges emanating from Afghanistan, has increased," the ambassador said.

Also, there are plans to intensify interaction between the special services of the CSTO member states as part of their joint efforts "to identify and neutralize extremist terrorist cells that are attempting to violate the borders of Tajikistan," the Russian envoy said.

The 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan is Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders. The military base is stationed in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar. The military base comprises motor rifle, armored, artillery and reconnaissance units, air defense forces, radiation, chemical and biological protection and signal troops.

Under an agreement signed in October 2012, Russia’s military base in Tajikistan will remain until 2042.