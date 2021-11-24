Russian fighters, naval forces strike enemy warships in Black Sea drills

SEVASTOPOL, November 24. /TASS/. The crews of the Southern Military District’s fighters and the Black Sea Fleet’s combat ships delivered a joint strike against a hypothetical enemy’s warships during drills in the Black Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"The crews of Su-27SM3 and Su-30M2 fighters of the Southern Military District’s mixed aviation unit stationed in the Krasnodar Region performed training flights over the Black Sea. As a specific feature of this stage of the training flights, the fighters’ crews practiced cohesion in joint operations to deliver strikes against enemy surface targets," the press office said in a statement.

The drills involved about ten crews of combat planes and ships of the Black Sea Fleet’s Novorossiysk naval base, including the patrol ship Vasily Bykov and the small anti-submarine destroyers Kasimov and Eisk, the statement says.

In the course of the drills, the fighters’ pilots practiced thwarting an enemy air attack on a naval base. They also honed the skills of performing aerobatic maneuvers and tactical techniques to intercept and attack aerial targets and carry out anti-jamming measures, the press office said.