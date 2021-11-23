Russian General Staff head discusses international security with US' Mark Milley

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russian General Staff head Army General Valery Gerasimov discussed the ongoing issue of international security with US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley, Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

"On November 23, 2021, Russian Armed Forces General Staff head - First Deputy Defense Minister Army General Valery Gerasimov had a phone call with US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley, during which the senior military officials discussed the ongoing issues of international security," the statement says.

On Monday, Milley had a phone call with Ukrainian Armed Force Commander Valery Zaluzhny, discussing the security situation in the Eastern Europe. Milley and Zaluzhny reportedly "exchange opinions and assessments of the changing situation in security in the Eastern Europe." On November 19, they also discussed this topic, as well as Russia’s actions in the region.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Western media reports regarding "Russia’s plans of invasion in Ukraine" were "empty and groundless" escalation of tensions. He underscored that relocation of Russian forces across the Russian territory should not cause concerns in anyone, because Russia is not a threat to anyone.