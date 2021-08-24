Zircon tests from nuclear submarine planned September - source

KUBINKA, August 24. /TASS/. Flight tests of Zircon hypersonic missile from a submarine carrier - the Severodvinsk nuclear submarine - are scheduled to begin in September 2021, a source in the military-industrial complex told TASS.

"The first launch of Zircon from the Severodvinsk submarine within the framework of flight design tests from the White Sea is scheduled for September," the source said, adding that it is planned to complete them before the White Sea freezes, with several launches.

Zircon flight design tests are also being actively carried out onboard the surface carrier - the Admiral Gorshkov frigate. Launches have already been carried out on both above-water and ground targets.