Anti-aircraft gunners in central Russia to hold first S-400 launches after rearmament

YEKATERINBURG, March 15. /TASS/. The personnel of an anti-aircraft missile regiment of Russia’s Central Military District will conduct the first missile launches after they were rearmed with the latest S-400 air defense systems during drills at the Ashuluk practice range in the Astrakhan Region, the District’s press office reported on Monday.

"The combat teams of S-400 ‘Triumf’ surface-to-air missile systems will repel a massive air strike as part of the drills and practice detecting, tracking and eliminating Armavir, Pishchal and Kaban high-speed super-maneuverable ballistic target missiles that simulate present-day and future air attack weapons," the press office said in a statement.

Before their combat employment, the personnel of the Central Military District’s anti-aircraft missile regiment practiced procedures within the required time limits for deploying the S-400 systems, then conducted a combined march about 2,000 km long and assumed combat duty in a new positioning area, the statement says.