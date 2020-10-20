Russian Pacific Fleet missile boats eliminate enemy targets in Sea of Japan drills

VLADIVOSTOK, October 20. /TASS/. Pacific Fleet missile boats delivered a strike with cruise missiles against a notional enemy’s naval group during drills in the Sea of Japan, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The missile boat strike group of the Primorsky flotilla of all arms forces of the Pacific Fleet operating in the waters of the Sea of Japan launched an attack with cruise missiles against the targets that simulated a group of the notional enemy’s surface ships during a tactical exercise," the press office said in a statement.

Three missile boats simultaneously launched three Moskit cruise missiles against a complex target position at distances from 70 to 120 kilometers. The missiles successfully hit their targets, the data recording equipment confirmed, the statement says.

A total of 15 warships and vessels and aircraft of the Pacific Fleet’s naval aviation provided support for the drills, the press office specified.