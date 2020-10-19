Russian Navy upgraded missile frigate deploys to Sea of Japan for 2nd stage of trials

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The Pacific Fleet’s frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov rearmed with Kalibr-NK cruise missiles during its upgrade deployed to the Sea of Japan for the second stage of shipbuilders’ sea trials, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"In the morning, the Pacific Fleet’s tugs brought the ship out of the water area of Dalzavod [Shipyard] and escorted it to an outer roadstead where the frigate sailed full ahead. At sea, the crew together with the delivery team will check the operation of the powerplant, the steering gear and auxiliary mechanisms as well as communications, detection and navigation systems. The ship’s speed and maneuverability tests will also be held," the press office said in a statement.

The upgraded frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov deployed to the sea for the first time for shipbuilders’ sea trials on July 10. The warship is set to rejoin the Pacific Fleet until the end of this year.

The Marshal Shaposhnikov entered service with the Russian Navy as a large anti-submarine warfare ship. Its upgrade included installing standardized shipborne launchers for Kalibr-NK and Oniks missiles, which boosted its combat capabilities and allowed it to be qualified as a frigate. In the future, the frigate will get Tsirkon hypersonic missiles. Following the upgrade of the Marshal Shaposhnikov, all the Project 1155 other seven ships are slated for modernization.

The ship’s repairs with its upgrade are underway at the Dalzavod Ship Repair Center in Vladivostok in the Russian Far East. Shipbuilders repaired the frigate’s sea valves and hull structures and installed new equipment. In addition to anti-submarine warfare and air defense capabilities, the frigate received Kalibr-NK and Uran cruise missile launchers and advanced artillery armament.