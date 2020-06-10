Russia’s design bureau Rubin completes research into submarine simulator Surrogat

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering Rubin has completed research into a robotized system called Surrogat, which is capable of simulating nuclear and non-nuclear submarines, Rubin’s CEO Igor Vilnit told TASS in an interview.

"Research into Surrogat was our own initiative. It has been completed and the results forwarded to the Defense Ministry’s organizations concerned. Consultations are underway," Vilnit said.

Modular design allows for reconfiguring the vessel to perform different functions. It can simulate non-nuclear and nuclear submarines and carry out mapping and reconnaissance.

The vessel may be used for naval exercises in situations where operational submarines cannot be distracted from their main duties. Also, the use of crewless simulators will help reduce costs and risks.

The Surrogat is powered by a lithium-ion battery. The crewless minisub is capable of simulating the maneuvers of an enemy submarine for 15-16 hours at various speeds, including maximum ones. It has a displacement of 40 tonnes, endurance of 600 miles at a speed of five knots, maximum speed of 24 knots and submergence depth of 600 meters.