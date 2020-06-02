Russian Black Sea Fleet deploys over 30 warships for drills

SEVASTOPOL, June 2. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet ships, vessels and boats have deployed to naval ranges for drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s 37 surface ships, boats and support vessels have deployed to naval ranges for a series of naval drills. At the initial stage, the crews practiced emergency response preparedness for a battle and their deployment with the subsequent departure from the bases for the designated areas," the press office said in a statement.

During the week, the ships’ crews will conduct sole and joint artillery and missile firings against naval, coastal and air targets. The sailors will also practice marine training elements, including joint deployment and maneuvering in various formations, the statement says.

The summer training period kicked off in Russia’s Black Sea Fleet on June 1. For the first time, it opened with a review of the ships in the Sevastopol roadstead. The Black Sea Fleet commander reviewed the formation of ships aboard a communications boat and checked the forces’ readiness for accomplishing assigned missions. Following this, the crews of ships and boats set off for the Fleet’s combat training naval ranges.