Russia to start pullout of military personnel who helped Italy fight coronavirus on May 7

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Russian radiation, chemical and biological protection units will start on May 7 their pullout from Italy where they helped fight the coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the ministry’s conference call on Wednesday.

The defense minister instructed Chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov to organize the welcome ceremony for the military personnel upon their return.

"Tomorrow, we will begin the pullout of radiation, chemical and biological protection units from Italy," Russia’s defense chief said.

"I request you to submit proposals to me on rewarding distinguished servicemen, doctors and all those who were engaged in the disinfection effort in cities and at facilities in Italy," Shoigu added.

Between March 22 and 25, 15 Russian planes delivered almost 100 Russian virologists and epidemiologists, eight medical brigades, as well as diagnostics and disinfection equipment to Italy. Russian specialists worked in one of the most affected areas of Italy — the city of Bergamo and its surroundings.

By May 5, the Russian military specialists jointly with the Italian military had carried out complete disinfection at boarding houses for elderly people in more than 90 populated areas in Lombardy. In particular, they decontaminated 114 buildings and structures, over 1.1 million square meters of internal premises and more than 400,000 square meters of paved roads.