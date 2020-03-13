Over 20 Caspian Flotilla ships live-fire artillery guns during drills

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. The small artillery ship Makhachkala, the missile corvette Uglich and other Caspian Flotilla warships and support vessels held drills with artillery firings, the press office of Russia’s Southern Military District reported on Friday.

"The crews of missile and artillery ships practiced firing shipborne A-190 artillery guns and AK630-M2 ‘Duet’ surface-to-air artillery systems against sea, coastal and air targets at various ranges amid intense jamming," the press office said in a statement.

The Caspian Flotilla sailors also held air defense and anti-saboteur drills, practiced ship damage control procedures to fight a fire and flooding at sea and the ship’s comprehensive defense during anchorage in an unsafe roadstead. In addition, the crews held a series of drills to practice electronic countermeasures, chemical and biological protection and ship anti-mine defense, the statement says.

The drills involved over 20 Caspian Flotilla warships and vessels that left their bases in Makhachkala and Astrakhan on March 3.