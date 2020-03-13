Russia, Indonesia agree upon first joint navy exercises timeline

Russia's Pacific Fleet ships to take part in three international exercises

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Russian and Indonesian military have agreed upon terms and location of the first Orruda-2020 joint naval exercises, Russian Pacific Fleet press service announced Friday.

"The sides have preliminary agreed upon the location, the timeline and the membership of the upcoming exercise," the fleet said without providing further details.

The working groups’ negotiations have been ongoing in Vladivostok since March 10. Russia was represented by the Pacific Fleet International Military Cooperation Division, and Indonesia was represented by a delegation led by Captain Sigit Santos.

A cultural program has also been prepared for the Indonesian guests, which included a visit to the Pacific Fleet Museum, the S-56 museum submarine and a tour of historic places of Vladivostok.